PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 301 new cases statewide.
The state’s death toll, as of Thursday, is now 412, according to OHA.
The 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported by health officials Thursday brings the state’s total case count during the pandemic to 24,165. There have been more than 477,000 negative tests in Oregon.
The deaths reported Thursday by OHA are:
- An 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 17 at the hospital.
- An 82-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 16 in her home.
- An 80-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 19 at the hospital.
- A 60-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on July 11 and died on August 19. His location of death is pending confirmation, according to health officials.
Each of the four patients had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The new cases reported Thursday in Oregon were in the following counties:
- Benton (4)
- Clackamas (32)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (2)
- Deschutes (1)
- Douglas (2)
- Jackson (18)
- Jefferson (5)
- Josephine (2)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (7)
- Lincoln (4)
- Linn (6)
- Malheur (7)
- Marion (54)
- Morrow (5)
- Multnomah (57)
- Polk (5)
- Sherman (1)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (19)
- Union (3)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (50)
- Yamhill (12)
Yawn. OHA, why don't you just close up shop and save all us taxpayers money and give us our freedom back?
