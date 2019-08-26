PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A large grass fire spread to multiple buildings and burned dozens of cars in northeast Portland on Monday evening.
Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire started burning in the area of Northeast 85th and Siskiyou Street. Firefighters said nearby roads were shut down and people were advised to avoid Northeast 82nd Avenue in the area.
Firefighters said power lines had been knocked down and the fire was upgraded to four alarms. Pacific Power said power was "de-energized" in the area to allow firefighters to safely battle the blaze.
Homes were evacuated on Northeast Knott Street. Residents were able to return to their homes at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
TriMet reported service disruptions in the area due to the fire.
Images from above major fire in NE Portland
A major fire burned in NE Portland on Monday. STORY
Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it began in a field that used to be a driving range. The fire then spread to the Lumberyard indoor bike park, as well as at least five townhomes. One of the homes was possibly destroyed, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman.
The fire also spread to a nearby lot and destroyed around 50 vehicles, according to firefighters.
By 8 p.m., firefighters said the fire had been contained to the Lumberyard structure.
The Lumberyard posted on Facebook, "Our hearts go out in support to all those experiencing loss as a result of tonight's fire. We have immense gratitude for Portland's fire, police, and emergency services; without their skill and courage, the toll would certainly have been worse. We will not know the full extent of the damage for some number of days and will provide updates as possible."
The thick smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around the metro area.
Viewer photos: Smoke visible for miles from NE Portland fire
A large grass fire spread to multiple buildings in NE Portland. STORY
Firefighters said a notice was being sent to people living within a half-mile of the fire to shelter in place and keep their windows closed due to the smoke. They were advised that it would still be OK to run air conditioning.
A shelter was being set up for anyone forced to evacuate their home at the Mannahouse Church, 9200 N.E. Fremont St.
This map shows the complexity of the 4 Alarm Fire in Portland. Many Engines and Trucks working a large area on multiple streets. Engine 74 currently on Brazee Street pic.twitter.com/gLLAClNAyV— Gresham Firefighters (@GFD1062) August 27, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Is that driving range still open for business? If it is that would be a good fire break if they kept the grass green / wet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.