Wednesday, May 1, 12:30 P.M.
After a chilly morning, we're already back into the 60s this lunch hour. High temperatures will be slightly cooler today, but it will still be gorgeous with sunny skies all day.
Later tonight, more clouds will roll in leading to a morning clouds and afternoon sunshine pattern the next two days. Temps will stay in the 60s Thursday and Friday.
Start making plans... this weekend will be the warmest so far this year! Expect mostly sunny skies and high temps well into the 70s.
Enjoy the sunshine!