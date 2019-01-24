Friday, Jan. 25, 3:10 PM
Happy Friday!
We are finally seeing some sunshine around the Portland metro area, after stubborn morning clouds took a while to burn off. Highs will make it close to 50 degrees today.
Saturday and Sunday look really great. Expect patchy morning fog both days with lots of afternoon sunshine. After chilly starts to both days, highs will make it into the mid 50s, which is well above average for this time of year.
Models haven’t agreed yet about how we are going to end the week, but a chance of showers will linger Wednesday through Friday, with cooler high temps.