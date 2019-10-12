Sunday, Oct. 13th, 4:10 A.M.
Happy Sunday!
A few light showers are passing through the region this morning… just enough to get your cars dirty. As we head into the late morning and the early afternoon, most of the showers will wind down. Expect to see a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s. Some valley fog will develop overnight heading into Monday morning. Once the low clouds and fog clear out, we’ll experience a mostly sunny afternoon with high temps in the mid 60s.
Clouds will work their way back in on Tuesday, and a more significant round of showers will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be the beginning of an active weather period, extending through the remainder of the workweek and into next weekend. Our forecast is calling for on and off rain, cool conditions and mid to high elevation snow showers across the Cascades. We could easily pick up a couple of inches of rain (and possibly more) around the Portland metro area through next weekend as multiple disturbances push through.
Enjoy this fairly dry weather while it lasts, and have a great Sunday!