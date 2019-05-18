Sunday, May 19th, 4:00 P.M.
We saw lots of gray today, along with a few sunbreaks. We had an excellent soaking during the night with over ½” rain in much of the metro area. Most of the rain this afternoon has been in Central and Eastern Oregon as another weather system slides into northern California. Tonight will be more dry than wet with most metro area showers near the Cascades (eastern suburbs).
Monday and Tuesday feature a shower chance each day, but just scattered light showers. Another weather system diving down into Northern California keeps the heavier rain there on Tuesday. So these next two days we’ll see plenty of clouds, a few breaks with sunshine, and just a shower here and there.
Wednesday through the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend look mainly dry with temperatures warming above normal again. There is a chance for a shower or thundershower Thursday afternoon, we’ll keep an eye on that.