Quiet weather for most this afternoon – we’ve been dry and mainly cloudy with a few sunbreaks. Tonight should be mainly dry with some clearing. Roads are mainly dry this afternoon west of the Cascades so icy spots tomorrow should be very limited in the Willamette Valley. At any time tonight, we could see a mixed shower pretty much anywhere as snow levels stay as low as 500 feet this evening, especially up in the hills. Highest hills could see maybe a skiff of snow or so by early tomorrow morning. We’ll start off mainly dry tomorrow morning, and then showers will be on the increase through tomorrow afternoon. Expect steadier, cool, rain showers by tomorrow night and then a wet overnight.
Showers will linger Saturday morning, but models are indicating that by Saturday afternoon we could be mainly dry. More snow will continue this weekend for Mt. Hood. Temperatures will be much milder by the weekend here in Portland. Sunday should be mainly dry with above average temperatures for the weekend. Off and on showers continue next week.