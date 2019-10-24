Friday, Oct. 25th, 2:55 A.M.
Good morning!
A cold front is forecast to slide through our region today, bringing a few showers to the Portland metro area between the late morning and the early afternoon. The coast, the Coast Range and the Cascades will have the highest chance of seeing showers, and snow levels should stay above 10,000 feet. That cold front should work its way south and east by the mid to late afternoon, leading to a drier evening. If you plan to head out for one of the Friday night football games (or for any other reason), the weather shouldn’t be a concern. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s today.
We’ll kick off Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but the afternoon should be crisp and sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Cooler air is expected to sink southward from Canada between this weekend and next week. High temps will dip into the mid 50s by Monday, but overnight lows will drop into the 30s as early as Saturday night. By midweek, more areas will see overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Halloween is now featured on the final day of our 7 day forecast. All signs point to a dry night for the trick-or-treaters, but it’ll be chilly!
Happy Friday!