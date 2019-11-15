Sunday, Nov. 17th, 4:15 A.M.
We’re tracking light showers across parts of southwest Washington and extreme northwest Oregon this morning. Fog is also affecting areas to the south that experienced mostly clear skies overnight. As a cold front sinks southeast across our region, scattered showers are expected to develop today. The best chance for showers will be along the coast, the Coast Range and the Cascades, although a few showers are forecast for the valleys too. Salem and points to the south will stay fairly dry. High temperatures should be similar to Saturday, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.
A more robust weather system will come barreling through Monday afternoon into Tuesday. This system will bring more widespread showers, as well as some mountain snow. The latest guidance suggests that snow levels could drop as low as 4,000 – 5,000 ft. Monday night into Tuesday. Depending on the freezing level, light snow accumulations will be possible around the mountain passes. Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows could pick up 3-6 inches of snow.
Showers and mountain snow will wind down by the end of the day Tuesday. Dry weather prevails for the remainder of the week with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.
