Thursday, March 28, 5:00 A.M.
The weather should calm down a bit today. Expect partly cloudy skies this morning with sunshine mixed in. Showers are possible later this afternoon and into the early evening hours. There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm today. Highs will make it into the low 60s.
Friday will be even drier, but we can’t rule out a few showers in the forecast.
This weekend looks fantastic, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s both days.
Showers return next week.