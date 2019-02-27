Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, 12:30 P.M.
Light showers are starting to push into the Portland metro area and Willamette Valley this afternoon. Nearly everyone is above freezing today, so sticking snow won't be an issue. Highs will remain cool today in the mid 40s.
A few more showers will swing by tomorrow, mainly south of Portland. Then we'll have a stretch of dry and sunny weather, but it will stay cool as a strong east wind blows through the gorge. Highs will drop into the upper 30s for Sunday and Monday.