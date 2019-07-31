Wednesday, July 31st, 4:40 P.M.
We ended July on a great note today, with highs temps in the mid 80s and sunny skies from start to finish.
Expect more of the same tomorrow, with patchy brief morning clouds and sunny skies to follow. Highs will be back into the mid 80s.
Thursday late night into early Friday morning, we have a chance for a few light showers around the metro area. Tomorrow night would be a good time to cover up anything you don’t want to get wet, just in case. The showers will be brief and light. We should be dry by Friday afternoon.
This weekend, it’s back to sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.
Enjoy!