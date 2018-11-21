Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1:10 PM...
Today we will get a little appetizer of rain, otherwise cloudy and a cooler afternoon temperature of 47 degrees. East side will still be breezy with east winds at 15 gusts to 25 mph. Tonight will be mild and cloudy.
On Thanksgiving we will have a larger helping of rain. Expect the heaviest rain and some wind midday.
Occasional showers continue Friday and then we'll stay mostly dry and mostly cloudy for the weekend, highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.
If you're traveling over the mountain passes, snow will fall down to pass level Thursday night/Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning. Have traction tires and chains ready to go.