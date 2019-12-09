Tuesday, Dec. 10th, 12:45 P.M.
Mild weather continues around the metro area most of the week, but we have entered a much wetter pattern. Rain has arrived this afternoon for everyone west of the Cascades. Light showers will continue the next several hours with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll get another round of heavier rain Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Thursday will be rainy, breezy, and mild, with highs in the low 50s. After that, we’ll cool down a bit, but there are no signs of snow or a freeze for at least the next seven days.
A chance for showers lingers through early next week.