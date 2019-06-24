Monday, June 24, 4:15 P.M.
Monday began cloudy and ended on a sunny note. Temperatures have climbed to about 70 degrees or so today for many neighborhoods. High clouds will linger this evening, but expect a partly cloudy night. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow afternoon, and a few showers in the Willamette Valley can’t be ruled out, especially in the late afternoon.
The weather pattern turns somewhat stormy Wednesday through Friday. A few storms will likely pop up in valleys West of the Cascades, but you can especially expect storms along and east of the Cascades mid-week. There will be enough instability to create storms Wednesday and Thursday. With the return of the showers and clouds, temperatures will drop too. Highs stay below normal through the next several days. By next weekend, things look drier and it does look warmer by next Sunday.