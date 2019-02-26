Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 1:00 P.M.
Snow showers picked up midday, but most roads around the metro area stayed clear. Expect flurries to continue through the rest of the afternoon, tapering off tonight.
Temperatures will likely drop below freezing again tonight, which means any roads that stay wet will ice over. Tomorrow morning's commute could be icy in spots and there is a chance for a few snowflakes in the mix as well. Highs on Thursday will make it back close to 40 degrees.
Friday will be very similar with isolated mixed showers and highs in the low 40s.
A gusty east wind returns this weekend, with drier weather and more sunshine mixed in with the clouds.