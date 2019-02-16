Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, 3 P.M.
Today has been a dry day with just a few sprinkles popping up here and there. Tonight skies turn partly cloudy which should allow many of us to see temps drop below freezing. Ice on roads isn’t much of a concern unless somewhere a road hasn’t dried out from last night’s showers. I don’t expect any sort of widespread freezing fog setup. Monday we’ll be partly cloudy and mainly dry. Then Tuesday looks very gloomy and drippy as a warm front moves overhead.
The rest of the 7 Day forecast is a mix of clouds, sun, & rain. Temperatures remain well below average for a third week; sticking snow may come down to near 1,000’ again (like Sunday afternoon/evening) Tuesday or Wednesday. Otherwise there’s no sign of a setup that would bring widespread snow to the lowest elevations through at least next Sunday.
There’s no sign of wind/rain storms in the next week either.