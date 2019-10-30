Wednesday, Oct. 30th, 4:25 A.M.
No rain and very few clouds for the next 7 days. Temps are in the mid 20s to upper 30s around the metro as of 3:30 this morning, with single digit temps for lots of Eastern Oregon. These temperatures will get colder for the next few hours, likely warming back up after 8:00 am. This morning the winds are not as strong as this time yesterday, where the winds are calm it's colder (like most of the west metro) and stronger winds on the east we have warmer temps. It will be sunny through the day with a high of 52 degrees. Clear and cold again tonight with an overnight low in the upper 20s. Clear skies remain through Saturday with warming temperatures, highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s by Saturday. Lows will be in the mid 30s by the weekend.