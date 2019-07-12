Saturday, July 13th, 5:00 P.M.
Today has been another real nice summer day! Temperatures have climbed a bit above average for this time of year even under partly cloudy skies. Highs will end up in the lower 80s west of the Cascades.
Sunday looks just like today, maybe even a bit sunnier. Monday & Tuesday a thicker marine layer (cool ocean air) means more cloud cover and cooler temps. There is even a chance we get a shower one of those days.
Models are still showing a few days of cooler weather late next week along with a chance for showers. Best bet appears to be Thursday, but that may change.
There’s no sign of a cool & wet weather pattern, thunderstorms west of the Cascades, or hot weather in the next week or so.