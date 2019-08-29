Friday, August 30th, 3:05 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a cloudy start to the day from the coast through the Willamette Valley. A couple of notes related to this early morning cloud cover: it’s a very mild morning (again) due to this “cloud blanket” with many of us starting in the 60s, and there’s a chance we see some patchy drizzle, especially along the coast / Coast Range. The marine layer should burn off between the late morning and the early afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High temperature should make it into the upper 70s and low 80s around the Portland metro area.
Our holiday weekend forecast doesn’t look too shabby. For the most part, we’re in good shape to experience comfortable temperatures. However, some of our short-range forecast models are suggesting that Saturday and Sunday could turn pretty cloudy around the metro area and toward the coast. A damp, drizzly scenario could play out late Saturday into Sunday as a weak cold front deteriorates over the region. I’d keep a light, water resistant jacket handy if you plan to be outdoors during that time frame. Sprinkles and drizzle will be possible from time to time.
Generally speaking, afternoon temperatures will remain near average for the next week or so with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Friday!