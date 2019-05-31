Saturday, June 1st, 6:00 P.M.
Today was gorgeous! Highs ended up at or close to 80 degrees today for many of us. Just beautiful. We’ve got the same weather on repeat again for Sunday! We’ll keep dry through Thursday, but changes come by the end of next week. Until then, mid 70s with morning clouds will be the name of the game both Monday and Tuesday.
Expect extra clouds on Thursday, temperatures drop to the 60s, and then it’s even cooler on Friday with a few light showers across the area in the afternoon. We’ll be below average temperature wise for the end of next week.