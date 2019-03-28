Saturday, March 30th, 4:30 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re anticipating some patchy valley fog to kick off this morning, and possibly some fog along the coast. Once we get into the mid to late morning, most of that fog should burn off, leading to a nice and sunny day. Temperatures shouldn’t have a problem climbing into the mid 60s. Some locations across the Willamette Valley could even top out in the upper 60s. Sunday isn’t looking too bad either, although clouds will push back over the region. High temps look like they’ll still make it into the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Take advantage of our weekend weather, because conditions are forecast to go downhill heading into next week.
Widespread showers will work their way back in by Monday. We’re expecting on and off rain throughout Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will also be possible Wednesday, but there should be a brief lull in the activity between late Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday evening & Friday, another round of rain is possible.
Happy Saturday!