Thursday, April 25, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off this Thursday under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. The wind direction today will determine how our afternoon plays out. If we can get a light offshore wind going today (from land to ocean), temperatures could rise into the low to mid 70s. If we see more of an onshore flow (from ocean to land), clouds will make their way inland and temperatures could top out a few degrees cooler than anticipated. Regardless, it’s going to be a beautiful Thursday. We’ll see a few more clouds to start our Friday due to that onshore wind, and temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 60s to end the workweek.
There’s a very slight chance that a few showers could sneak into the region on Saturday. If they do, they will be very hit or miss. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s, but then we return to the upper 60s and low 70s between Sunday and Wednesday.
Have a great Thursday!