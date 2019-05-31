Saturday, June 1st, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It has been absolutely gorgeous around Oregon and southwest Washington over the past few days, and our stretch of nice weather will carry into this busy weekend. We’re starting off our Saturday morning with noticeably less cloud cover around the region. Any morning clouds near the Portland metro should burn off by the mid morning, giving way to a beautiful and sunny afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be a degree or two cooler than Friday, but I still think many locations around the Willamette Valley will finish the afternoon around 80 degrees. Shower and thunderstorm activity will be less prevalent around the Cascades, but scattered showers and storms are anticipated across parts of central and eastern Oregon. High pressure that is bringing us this warm weather will start to break down as we finish off the weekend. A stronger onshore flow from the Pacific will help to slowly cool us down between Sunday and Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, shower chances will slowly increase, and high temperatures are expected to dip back into the 60s.
Have a great Saturday!