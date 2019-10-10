Friday, Oct. 11th, 2:40 A.M.
Happy Friday!
It’s another chilly start to the morning, especially for areas along and east of the Cascades. Breezy conditions are keeping much of the northern Willamette Valley warmer than the past few mornings. Today will be another sunny one with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Expect conditions to remain to finish off the week.
Our weekend forecast doesn’t look too shabby. We’ll see increasing clouds on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s, and a chance for some hit-or-miss showers on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. The best chance for showers on Sunday will be along the coast and the Coast Range. Generally speaking, we shouldn’t pick up much rain this weekend.
The start of next week looks like it will be dry, but multiple rounds of showers will be possible starting late Tuesday through the end of the workweek.