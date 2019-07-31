Friday, August 2nd, 3:25 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a showery start to the day for parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We probably won’t experience a major rain event today, but intermittent showers will be possible throughout the morning and early afternoon. The best chance for showers will be along the coast, the Coast Range, the northern Willamette Valley and the western slopes of the Cascades. The farther south you’re located, the drier you’ll be. By the mid to late afternoon, we’ll likely see breaks in the clouds around the Portland metro area. High temperatures should top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Our weather pattern will quickly transition to more of a warm and dry one this weekend with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Another slight cool down should occur between Tuesday and Thursday, with the possibility of a few more showers.
We’re still not seeing any signs of major heat waves coming our way. Hopefully that means we dodge wildfires too.
Have a great Friday!