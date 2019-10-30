Thursday, Oct. 31st, 5:30 P.M.
Happy Halloween! Weather looks almost perfect for the kids this evening. Calm wind, clear sky, and no rain. It'll be a bit chilly, but not bad...generally in the 40s from 6-9pm.
The next two days feature similar weather: Cold nights and sunny days. Temperatures warm the next two afternoons up to around 60 degrees.
Expect an increase in morning fog & clouds Sunday into the middle of next week. Otherwise we don't see any rain-producing systems for at least the next 6-7 days.