Thursday, Oct. 31st, 5:30 P.M. 

Happy Halloween!   Weather looks almost perfect for the kids this evening.  Calm wind, clear sky, and no rain.  It'll be a bit chilly, but not bad...generally in the 40s from 6-9pm.

The next two days feature similar weather:  Cold nights and sunny days.  Temperatures warm the next two afternoons up to around 60 degrees.  

Expect an increase in morning fog & clouds Sunday into the middle of next week.  Otherwise we don't see any rain-producing systems for at least the next 6-7 days.

