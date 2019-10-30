Thursday, Oct. 31st, 4:15 A.M.
Happy Halloween! Another cold start for some this morning, in the 20s mainly on the west side of the metro. Winds will be much less of a factor today, still a bit breezy on the east side, close to the mouth of the gorge. Mostly sunny today through Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Sunday will start with some clouds, then become sunny, high 54. A few showers are possible Monday - Wednesday of next week, otherwise a cloud sun mix with highs in the mid 50s and lows close to 40.