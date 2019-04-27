Saturday, April 27, 5:00 P.M.
It felt very comfortable in the sun, highs made it into the upper 50s today. Tonight will be cold, in fact the NWS issued a Frost Advisory for the coast and many communities west of the Cascades including PDX, Vancouver, and Salem. Temperatures tonight with mainly clear skies will drop into the mid to upper 30s, possibly colder in outlying areas. Sensitive vegetation should be taken care of this evening.
Otherwise sun returns for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Still no big rain chances in the foreseeable future, and highs next week will stay above average. Have a lovely weekend.