Friday, Sept. 27th, 3:30 P.M.
Cold air is surging into the Pacific Northwest. Temps are only in the mid 50s this afternoon with scattered showers. Cool showers will continue on and off Saturday as well.
After a mainly dry and chilly Sunday, sunshine and warmer temps return for Monday and Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN SNOW
Snow levels will drop to around pass level tonight through early next week. Anything that falls above 4,000 feet will likely be snow. I do not expect it to have a big impact on the roads through Government Camp. Right now we are expecting 6-10” at Timberline through the weekend.