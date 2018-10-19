Saturday, Oct. 20, 6:15 P.M.
As expected, we started off the morning with some areas of fog and low clouds. By the afternoon, we saw complete sunshine. Temperatures today only topped out in the mid-60s in Portland thanks to the inversion. Areas of fog will be back for the start of the day Sunday, but more sunshine will break out in the early afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow should make it to right around 70.
Monday will feature more sunshine, but rain and clouds move back in by Tuesday night. Daytime high temps will drop to the 60s for most of next week. The wettest days next week look to be Thursday and Friday.