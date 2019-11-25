Wednesday, Nov. 27th, 4:20 A.M.
Mostly sunny in the Portland metro for today through Friday, with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows dropping to the 20 for the next three mornings. Saturday we will see increasing clouds and a high of 40. Saturday night into Sunday morning showers will move in and temps will drop to 32 degrees, so we could see a little rain/snow mix. Sunday afternoon temps will warm to 40 degrees with a chance of rain showers. Showers and sun breaks for Monday, high 45.
Mt. Hood will see lots of snow again today, 10 to 15 inches possible. Passes will likely have snow on them through tomorrow.