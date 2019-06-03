Wednesday, June 5th, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off the day with much more cloud cover today. Thanks to the early morning cloud blanket, temperatures are much more mild than previous mornings. A few light showers will attempt to work their way through the Portland metro today, but the best chance for showers will be along the coast and some of our local mountains. Due to cloudy skies and scattered showers, high temperatures are expected to range between the mid to upper 60s. Central and eastern Oregon will be much warmer due to dry conditions, and high temperatures shouldn’t have a problem climbing into the 70s and 80s. More showers and even cooler air is anticipated late Thursday and Friday, with highs around the Portland metro dipping into the mid to low 60s. Snow levels will drop to roughly 5,000 feet, and portions of the Cascades could pick up several inches of late-season snow. As we head into the weekend, conditions will start to dry out, and we’ll experience a very quick warm-up to finish the weekend and start next week. In fact, offshore winds may boost our high temperatures all the way into the upper 80s and low 90s by Monday & Tuesday.
Have a great Wednesday!