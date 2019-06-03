Tuesday, June 4, 4:00 P.M.
It was another fantastic day across the entire Pacific Northwest. All sunshine even at the coastline. Humidity has been unusually low this afternoon too, adding to the “crisp” look to the sky.
The next four days will be cool, cloudier, and we’ll see showers at times. The best chance for widespread showers is still Friday. That will be the coolest day as well. All models are showing a quick warmup to warm-hot weather early next week.
JUNIOR PARADE TOMORROW: Cloudy skies and comfortable temps in the low 60s are perfect. But there COULD be a shower during the parade. I’d be very surprised if kids get soaked, but sprinkles are definitely a possibility.
GRAND FLORAL PARADE SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and comfortable temps late Saturday morning. A shower is possible, but just like the Junior Parade I think a soaking is very unlikely.