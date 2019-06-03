Tuesday, June 4, 1:00 P.M.
The sun and warm temperatures are back today. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, making it into the mid to upper 70s.
Expect more clouds and a few sprinkles on Wednesday. Thursday evening through Saturday morning will bring a chance for showers and much cooler temps, in the low to mid 60s.
By next week, we are back to summer temps and sunshine!
JUNIOR PARADE
This year’s Junior parade looks very comfortable with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps between 65-70° for the parade. There is a chance for a sprinkle or light shower during the parade, but it should be more dry than wet.
GRAND FLORAL PARADE
While most of the rain will fall on Friday, we have a chance for a few showers on Saturday morning as well. They should be light if we see anything at all. Temps will be cool for the Grand Floral Parade, between 55-62°.