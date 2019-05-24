Friday, May 24th, 12:45 P.M.
Showers have returned to the Portland metro area. Expect showers to continue through the evening on and off. Temps will be significantly cooler today, only topping out in the mid 60s. That's about a 15 degree drop from our high temps yesterday.
Snow levels are expected to fall between 5,000 to 6,000 feet later on today and into Saturday. We will be in for another cool day here in the Portland metro area as well. Highs will only make it into the low 60s Saturday, but we'll rebound fast Sunday and Monday, with high temps back into the 70s.
Have a great Memorial Day Weekend!