Wednesday, May 1, 4:00 P.M.
May Day has been very pleasant across the region. Temperatures were below normal this morning, then above normal this afternoon. We topped out right around 70 in the Portland metro area today.
A strong push of marine air means most areas west of the Cascades wake up to cloud cover Thursday, then skies turning mainly sunny in the afternoon. The result will be a cooler day, back to normal!
Temperatures warm Saturday & Sunday, then cool a bit the early part of next week, then likely warm again midweek. All these days will see warmer than normal weather. In fact the first 10 days of May could be dry, or mainly dry. That’s very unusual, especially following a dry 2nd half of April.