Saturday, August 31st, 4:30 P.M.
It has been a warm September day with temperatures reaching into the low 80s. With thickening cloud cover tonight, we’ll see another very warm one with lows only down into the 60s.
September arrives tomorrow and it should feel seasonal. A cloudy morning with a few spots of drizzle, then increasing afternoon sunshine. We’ll cool back to normal which is in the upper 70s.
Expect warming temps and briefly hot weather Monday-Wednesday, then a bit cooler late week. At this point I don’t see a setup for thunderstorms, although we’ll be watching Wednesday and Thursday closely. There’s no sign of a heatwave (very rare in September), or cool/rainy weather pattern in the first 10 days of September. Enjoy!