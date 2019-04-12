Sunday, April 14th, 5:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It looks like it’s going to be a pretty gloomy Sunday across the region, with a few showers possible from time to time. Have a jacket handy, but it shouldn’t be as rainy as it was on Saturday. Due to cloudy skies, temperatures will probably only climb into the low to mid 50s. The snow level this morning is somewhere between 2,500 ft. – 3,500 ft., and will stick around that mark throughout today. Looking ahead to Monday, another round of showers will be possible between the afternoon and evening, but it appears the bulk of the rain will affect areas to the south of Portland. Snow levels will rise to about 3,500 ft. – 4,500 ft. ahead of this next disturbance. A few showers can’t be ruled out on Tuesday before things dry out for a couple of days. High pressure over the West Coast should bump temperatures back into the 60s and maybe the low 70s on Thursday. Some models are suggesting it could be a bit cooler Thursday than advertised on our 7 Day Forecast, so we might be making some minor adjustments over the next day or so.
Have a great Sunday!