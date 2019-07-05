Saturday, July 6th, 7:00 P.M.
Today was very cloudy with tons of low level clouds keeping temperatures today WAY down. Highs have only topped out in the upper 60s for us here in PDX. Once you clear the Cascades, plenty of sunshine there. Sunday will be similar to today, expect clouds in the morning and midday, but we should see a little bit of sunshine sneak through in the afternoon. I don’t think we’ll see a lot of sun, so I’ve kept temperatures down into the low 70s. Monday afternoon looks brighter. Morning clouds should break away into more afternoon sun.
On Tuesday, clouds will increase through the day. There is a slight chance we could see a shower Tuesday evening, especially along the coast, but then there is a much higher chance of showers on Wednesday. Clouds along with a few showers Wednesday will keep temperatures below normal. Thursday should be a little drier, although some models keep in the chance for a shower in the morning hours. Through the next seven days, temperatures are pretty much at or below normal for this time of year. Still no big warm-up coming in the near future.