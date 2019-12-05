Friday, Dec. 6th, 4:20 A.M.
Areas of fog this morning with most of it to the west side again. We will stay mostly cloudy with afternoon showers pushing in, high of 50. Shower chances continue tonight and tomorrow, low of 42 and high of 50. Sunday and Monday look to be dry with partly sunny skies, highs close to 50 and lows in the 40s. Shower chances return Tuesday and Wednesday, high 48. Right now, Thursday looks like it will be rainy. Snow levels will likely stay about pass levels at least through the weekend.