Thursday, May 23rd, 3:25 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off our Thursday under partly to mostly cloudy skies, especially along the coast where there’s a thick marine layer in place. Breaks in the clouds are anticipated around the Portland metro today, and high pressure off the coast should help bump our temperatures up a few degrees. Afternoon highs should range between the mid to upper 70s across the Willamette Valley, while coastal temps will range between the upper 50s and mid 60s. A few showers and isolated storms will be possible along and near the Cascades. Most areas west of the Cascades will dodge wet weather. As we finish up the workweek and head into the weekend, a system will dip southward from British Columbia & increase our shower chances. In addition, cloudy skies should hold highs in the 60s Friday. We should slowly warm up between Saturday and Monday, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. Highs are expected to return to the low 70s Saturday, and could be pushing 80 between Sunday and Monday.
Have a great Thursday!