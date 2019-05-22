Friday, May 24th, 3:30 A.M.
Happy Friday!
Yesterday’s official high temperature at Portland International Airport was 81 degrees. It’s pretty remarkable how warm it got once the clouds broke. Today is expected to be quite different though. Clouds pushed back in earlier this morning, and will likely stick around through Saturday. A few showers will start to work their way inland later this morning and into the afternoon. These will be hit-or-miss showers, so don’t expect to see a steady rain all day. It looks like the best chance for showers will be along the western slopes of the Coast Range and the Cascades. The Valleys and areas just east of the Cascades will see less rainfall. Temperatures along the coast will probably only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s, while the Willamette Valley should see highs in the low to mid 60s. Meanwhile, snow levels are expected to fall between 5,000 to 6,000 feet later on today and into Saturday. Conditions will start to dry out on Sunday, and high temperatures should return to the 70s toward the back half of the holiday weekend.
Have a great Memorial Day weekend!