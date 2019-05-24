Saturday, May 25th, 4:45 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off our Saturday under mostly cloudy skies with some isolated light showers in the vicinity of the Portland metro. Showers are expected to become heavier and more widespread later this morning and into the afternoon. By mid afternoon, most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington will be dealing with wet weather. Bring a jacket and/or an umbrella with you if you have plans to be outdoors today. High temperatures are only expected to climb into the 50s and low 60s from the coast to the Willamette Valley. The snow level this morning is around 5,500 feet, and will hover between 5,500 to 6,000 feet throughout the day. We’re expecting less shower activity east of the Cascades, but that will likely change on Sunday. Once this low pressure system dips across the Desert Southwest, much of central and eastern Oregon will be looking at a threat of showers and thunderstorms. Both Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon will feature scattered thunderstorms along and east of the Cascades. A few spots around the Willamette Valley could see a rogue shower or storm to finish off the holiday weekend. Conditions should start to dry out across the entire region by Tuesday.
Have a great Saturday!