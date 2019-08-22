Friday, August 23rd, 4:15 P.M.
Today has been a real nice late summer day. It does feel a bit like September the last couple of days due to weaker late summer sun angle, cooler/longer nights, and partly cloudy skies. Expect the same feel this weekend, especially Saturday.
A very weak weather system dies along the coastline tomorrow morning with spots of drizzle showers possible through midday, but we’ll remain dry inland.
After brief morning clouds Sunday, it’ll be all sunshine the rest of the day.
We expect a dramatic warm-up Monday through Wednesday, then a cool-down Thursday toward Labor Day Weekend. There will likely be two hot days; somewhere around 95 degrees or so both Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling.
HOOD TO COAST RUNNERS/WALKERS: Mainly clear through midnight, then in the Coast Range skies cloud up later. You may run into showers or drizzle after 5am as you head closer to Seaside. Definitely some showers and cool-ish through midday out there too. Drying in the afternoon with sunbreaks too. Should be real nice after 1pm or so. Low in upper 40s tonight in Coast Range and then Seaside around 70 tomorrow afternoon.