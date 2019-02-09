Sunday Feb. 10, 4:00 A.M.
Temperatures are teetering on the 30 degree mark throughout the valleys and the coast. Temperatures steadily cool through the Columbia River Gorge and into eastern Oregon where thermostats are reading in the teens.
Areas that saw snow yesterday will wake up to most of it still on the ground, just icier and crunchier then when it was fresh.
Highs today will reach into the mid and upper 30s. Another round of rain and light snow will come through this evening. Most of it will be a rain/snow mix, but areas above 1,000' will see sticking snow.
Temperatures stay cold through the end of the week with snow levels close to sea level again Tuesday and Thursday/Friday.
Notes from Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen:
For the Monday morning commute there will likely be plenty of snow in central/north Clark County and maybe a foot of new snow in the Gorge! But in the metro area that southerly wind should keep us snow-free and above freezing.