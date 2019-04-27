Sunday, April 28, 5:00 A.M.
Good morning!
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the western tier of Oregon and the southwest edge of Washington until 9:00 A.M. Many of us are starting off this morning in the 30s, but there are also some spots in the 20s. This was the result of mostly clear skies and light winds overnight, which lead to radiational cooling (temperatures dropping quickly). We’re expecting a lot of sunshine though today, so temps will rebound fast. Mostly sunny skies with a light northeast wind should bump afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 60s today. And there’s more good news: the beautiful stretch of weather won’t end today. It looks like we’ll experience quite tranquil conditions between this afternoon and most of the upcoming workweek. High temperatures are forecast to range between the mid 60s and low 70s. A few more clouds could return to our skies by mid to late week, but many of us could dodge rainfall altogether through at least Saturday.
Happy Sunday!