Saturday, Oct. 26th, 4:15 A.M.
Good morning!
Low clouds and patchy fog are blanketing most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington this morning. Clouds will slowly break as we head through the afternoon. There probably won’t be enough sunshine today to take us out of the 50s, so anticipate a cool, late October day. A mostly clear night tonight will drop temperatures into the 30s (and perhaps the 20s in some outlying locations). Even though we’ll see more sunshine on Sunday, breezy east winds should keep afternoon temps in the 50s, especially toward the east side of the metro area.
A chilly east wind will continue through about midweek, keeping highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and upper 20s. Toward the back half of the workweek, a wind reversal should promote slightly warmer weather.
Halloween still looks dry (fist pump).
Have a great Saturday!