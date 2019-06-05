Thursday, June 6th, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
Conditions have dried out a bit this morning, but this won’t be the case all day. Scattered showers are expected to drift through the region starting later this morning and throughout the afternoon. Cooler air is settling in across the region, so expect it to feel a bit more like April than June today. High temperatures around the Portland metro are only forecast to climb into the mid to upper 60s. Once we start getting more shower activity, temps will fall several degrees. Keep the jackets handy today and Friday, as intermittent showers are anticipated. Due to cooler conditions, snow levels will hover around 5,000-5,500 feet today. Snow levels could drop below 5,000 feet between tonight and Friday morning, but significant accumulations aren’t expected around pass level. Wet weather will move east as we head into the weekend, and high pressure will quickly start warming us up. Temperatures around Portland are forecast to spike into the 80s by Sunday, and we’ll likely climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by early next week. I made a minor adjustment to the extended forecast, as Tuesday looks to be the warmest day over the next 7 days. Our forecast models are hinting at another cool down by mid to late week of next week.
Have a great Thursday!