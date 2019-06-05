Wednesday, June 5th, 3:30 P.M.
Today turned out just like we expected; cloudy all day, much cooler, and a few light showers. Not much changes tonight, just a slight shower chance. The first half of tomorrow will be dry, then showers pop up in the afternoon. Expect a showery commute.
Friday is still looking like a wet & chilly (for June) day. Light snow may fall at times down to just above Government Camp, including Timberline Lodge.
Good news, most or all showers will be finished by mid-morning Saturday. At this point it appears the Grand Floral Parade could be dry with comfortable temps and a few sunbreaks.
A strong ridge of high pressure sets up over the West Coast Sunday and into the rest of next week, giving us our first round of hot weather since early May.