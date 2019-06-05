Wednesday, June 5th, 3:30 P.M.

Today turned out just like we expected; cloudy all day, much cooler, and a few light showers.  Not much changes tonight, just a slight shower chance.   The first half of tomorrow will be dry, then showers pop up in the afternoon.  Expect a showery commute.

Friday is still looking like a wet & chilly (for June) day.  Light snow may fall at times down to just above Government Camp, including Timberline Lodge. 

Good news, most or all showers will be finished by mid-morning Saturday.  At this point it appears the Grand Floral Parade could be dry with comfortable temps and a few sunbreaks.

A strong ridge of high pressure sets up over the West Coast Sunday and into the rest of next week, giving us our first round of hot weather since early May. 

